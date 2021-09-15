FBI agent involved in Larry Nassar investigation fired

NBC News can confirm that one of the lead FBI agents accused of failing to properly investigate former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, has been fired by the FBI.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Michael Langeman was reportedly the agent who interviewed Olympic gymnast Mckayla Maroney about her allegations of abuse by Nassar.

News of the reported firing comes as gold medalist Simone Biles and other star gymnasts prepare to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the investigation into Nassar later today.

It also follows a justice department inspector general report that criticized Langeman and his boss for failing to respond to allegations of sexual abuse with the quote: "Utmost seriousness and urgency that the allegations deserved and required."

The report was released in July, and went on to say that both men lied to investigators about their actions and that they never even officially opened an investigation into Nassar.

In 20-18, Nassar pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges for abusing 10 of the more than 265 women and girls who have come forward to say they were molested.

He's currently serving up to 175 years in prison.