Driver killed going through McDonald’s drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Canada -- Canadian police say a person was killed while going through a McDonald's drive-thru last week - crushed by his own vehicle.

Authorities said the man was paying for his food early in the morning when he dropped his bank card.

He opened the door and reached out to pick the card up, at which point the car rolled forward, pinning him between the vehicle and part of the restaurant.

He died at the scene.

Police said some members of his family and restaurant staff witnessed the tragic accident.

The 42-year-old leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.