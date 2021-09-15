Changes on the way!

High pressure continues to weaken but the low 100s will stick around through tomorrow afternoon. Moisture is on the rise and areas near the International Border could see isolated storms as early as tomorrow afternoon!

As high pressure weakens, moisture will work its way back into Northern Mexico and Southern Arizona. Isolated storms will be possible Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. At this time, the best chance will be along the International Border but there will be a slight chance for storms in Tucson on Friday and Saturday. Areas to the north are expected to stay dry. Rainfall amounts will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" possible.

A system pushing through the Pacific Northwest this weekend will pass to the north of us early next week. This system will dry air, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. By next Tuesday, highs will top out in the mid 90s for the warmest spots with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 101 °

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 101°

