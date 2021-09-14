Tucson High grad to sing anthem at Diamondbacks game

A graduate of Tucson High School will be singing the National Anthem at Wednesday's Diamondbacks game against the Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix.



Brisa Bergeron is a member of the mariachi group Reynas de Los Angeles. Among her Tucson connections, her parents are former photo journalists at the KVOA television station. Her younger brother Ben is also a Tucson High grad and is now a member of the L.A. Rams Mariachi Group that performs regularly at Dodgers games.