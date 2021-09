SpaceX successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket into space Monday night.

The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 51 Starlink satellites.

Starlink is Spacex's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

This is the third launch at Vandenberg Space Force base this month.

Nasa's "Landsat 9 Satellite" is set to launch next on September 23rd.