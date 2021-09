TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is hosting another job fair this week.



According to the health department, it will be held at the Abrams Public Health Center on Wednesday, September 15th from 1 to 7 p.m.

Pima County Health Department is hosting a job fair tomorrow September 15th! They are looking for qualified #MEZCOPH graduates @pchd! #PimaCountyHealth #beardownvaxup Learn more about the open positions here: https://t.co/twaTUiG8X6 pic.twitter.com/z1E7d1KmtF — UA Public Health (@UAZPublicHealth) September 14, 2021

The center is located at 3950 South Country Club Road.



The health department is looking to hire public health graduates.