Local street fair to hit the streets once again

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is making its debut this year after shutting down due to the pandemic back in December 2019.

According to FAMA, the three-day event, located at 434 E. Ninth St., draws in hundreds of thousands of people which positively impacts Tucson's tourism, community investment, employment opportunity and embracing, and strengthening local culture.

To help preserve the long-standing tradition, the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) is asking the community for donations.

Event officials hope to kick off the 51st Street fair on Dec. 10-12.

For more information on how to donate, visit fourthavenue.org, or call 510-624-5004.