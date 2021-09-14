Health leaders say COVID-19 cases leveling out

TUCSON (KVOA) --The Pima County Health Department held a news conference on the latest impact of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department says data shows Pima County's COVID-19 cases are starting to level out. Even so, healthcare leaders are keeping a close eye on hospitalization rates.

"We are not seeing this dramatic decrease right now we are seeing what would appear to be a leveling number of cases to most of us from the health care system is too high," Dr. Cullen said. "One reason it's too high is because of the hospitalization rate. It's not the only reason but we have to pay attention to the hospitalization rate."

As of Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 24 percent of hospital beds were being used for COVID-19 patients.

So will this plateau Pima County is seeing mean a decline is days away? News 4 Tucson spoke with Will Humble, Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association on his insight.

"If you're optimistic you can say things are starting to get a little bit better," Will Humble said. "If you are realistic, like me, you'll say let's wait and see what happens next week before we draw any conclusions about what's happening with kids and the different age groups."

For now, the most vaccinated age group seems to be fairing the best, as the new delta variant continues to spread.

"One thing that has been pretty steady is that when you look at the increase in cases over the last six weeks the group that has had the smallest number of cases is the group over 60," Humble said. "And the reason for that is because this was really scary for that generation and they were pretty diligent about getting vaccinated because the risk was so acute because of their age."