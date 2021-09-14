Californians head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether or not to remove Gov. Newsom from office

California's highly anticipated recall election is coming to an end as voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide if Governor Gavin Newsom should stay in office.

Governor Newsom campaigned with President Joe Biden at an event in Long Beach Monday night.

The Democratic Governor invoked former President Trump, citing the stakes for progressive causes such as voting rights, climate change, and abortion.

"Racial justice is on the ballot tomorrow night," said California Governor Gavin Newsom. "Economic justice is on the ballot tomorrow night. Social justice is on the ballot tomorrow night."

The President echoed that sentiment saying the results of California's election will "reverberate around the nation and around the world."

He also took a swipe at the leading republican frontrunner calling conservative radio host Larry Elder a quote: "clone of Donald Trump."

On Monday, a website paid for by Elder's campaign predicted his defeat, blaming unsubstantiated fraud claims.

In an interview with NBC News, Elder repeatedly refused to say whether or not he would accept the results of today's election.

"I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity no matter whether you're a Democrat, and Independent, or a Republican," said California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder. "Let's all make sure that the election is a fair election, so let's all work together no matter what the results are to make sure that the results are valid and legitimate and everybody who voted should have voted. Let's all do that together."

California voters are being asked if Governor Newsom should be removed and who should replace him.

There are 46 replacement candidates for voters to choose from.

If a majority of people approve of Newsom's removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes Governor.