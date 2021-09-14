Skip to Content

Apple is advising all users to update their devices after a newly discovered spyware threat

Apple is urging its users to update their devices as soon as possible due to a newly discovered spyware threat.

The tech giant is rolling out an emergency update to protect against spyware that can attack through iMessaging on iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches without a single click.

Hackers can use it to control your camera and mic, and record texts, calls, and emails

Apple users are advised to update their devices immediately.

