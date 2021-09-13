WATCH: News 4 Tucson Special: Tribute to Lute Olson

TUCSON (KVOA) - From his statue outside of McKale Center to being the namesake of the award given to the nation’s top Division I player in NCAA, the University of Arizona’s legendary coach, Lute Olson’s impact can be felt from across the entire nation.

But on Aug. 27, 2020, the entire basketball world came to a standstill after the North Dakota native passed away at the age of 85.

On Sunday, News 4 Tucson held a 40-minute special to pay homage to the man that not only put Arizona Basketball on the map, but also the City of Tucson.

Throughout the special, News 4 Tucson walks you through the more than three decades he influenced the game of basketball, his dedicated work, bringing a national championship to the Old Pueblo and transforming the program into a perennial powerhouse.

News 4 Tucson remembers the life of Olson and his impact on the world through a collection of stories, videos and photographs taken throughout his 85 years on this world. To see more, visit Remembering Lute Olson - KVOA.

