TUSD Governing Board provides update on district transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) - TUSD officials said their goal is to recruit more bus drivers in order to be more competitive with other school districts.

"That's a game-changer to be able to put 21 drivers back out. That is going to bring in some much-needed relief to the families that are using the hub system right now," Superintendent Doctor Gabriel Trujillo said.

District officials said student transportation within TUSD has been gradually improving when it comes to adding more drivers and routes. But according to Superintendent Trujillo, more needs to be done to keep trainees to stick around.

"We compared trainee wages for the other Southern Arizona districts and we want to jump out ahead of them," Trujillo said.

Trujillo said he would like the governing board to consider a pay adjustment. Right now trainees get paid $13 an hour.

"What we would like to do is increase that to $15 an hour. We want to be able to win the battle and be able to attract trainees that might be in other districts or other situations. We want to minimize the amount of trainees that leave before completing their 40 hours of instruction for financial reasons because they can't hang on until they get the $16 an hour," he said.

Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams said bus shortages are affecting the entire county and said getting more drivers on the road is easier said than done.

"They have a lot of requirements to be hired and a lot of responsibility, so you can't find these people so readily sometimes and that's what makes it hard," Williams said.

The TUSD Governing Board will continue to discuss this issue on Sept. 23.