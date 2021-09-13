Referee becomes first black woman to officiate NFL game

History was made Sunday in the NFL when Maia Chaka became the first black woman to officiate an NFL game.

Chaka served as the line judge during Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

In a statement before the game, Chaka said it's "An honor and a privilege that I've been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America."

Chaka has also worked as a referee in the PAC-12 and Conference USA.

She is now the third female official to ever work an NFL game, joining Sarah Thomas and Shannon Eastin.