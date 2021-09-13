Pima County reopens Robles Ranch community center

TUCSON (KVOA) - A community center that closed over the summer is reopening and will also be offering an after-school program.

According to Pima County officials, the Robles Ranch Community Center located at 16150 W. Ajo Highway, shut down at the end of July.

The Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation will now be offering the new after-school program from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be available for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Registration begins Tuesday. The first day of the program is Sept. 20.

Click here for more information.