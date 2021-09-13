Arizona Opera returns to Tucson!

TUCSON (KVOA) - The return of the Arizona Opera to the theater is sure to be a high note with performances beginning in Tucson this December.

"You'll see new carpet, you'll see new ceilings, you'll see 2,200 brand new seats," said Rio Nuevo Board Member Edmund Marquez.

Theatergoers are in for a treat.

This season, Arizona Opera will host most of its Tucson productions at the Tucson Music Hall in the Tucson Convention Center.

"We here at Rio Nuevo have invested about $6 million in upgrading this space," said Marquez. "When you come here and you see everything that's brand new, it's got, it's got a new vibe to it, it feels fantastic, feels fresh."

An investment that hasn't happened since its original construction in the late 60s.

"Audience experience is such an important thing," said Arizona Opera's President and General Director Joseph Specter.

Audience members will be able to enjoy the stories told through the music of opera during various performances.

"Our first opera production, live-in-theater production with folks on stage is a new mariachi opera called 'El Milagro del Recuerdo' (The Miracle of Remembering) at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson," said Specter. "And, then opening our mainstage series with "Carmen," in the first part of 2022."

Arizona Opera, founded in Tucson, has been wowing audiences for 50 years now.

"We just can't wait to be back together with our opera family in Tucson and across the state," said Specter.

Season tickets are on sale now.

Single tickets will go on sale at the beginning of October.