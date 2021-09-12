News 4 Tucson Special: 9/11 20 years later

TUCSON (KVOA) --On September 11th, 2001 we all watched the unimaginable happen.

For the first time ever on U.S. soil, we witnessed airliners hijacked by terrorists, bringing down the Twin Towers in New York City.

Thousands of lives were lost. At the same time, another plot unfolded in Arlington, Virginia. A plane brought down the Pentagon.

Heroes on another flight would overpower the terrorists on board only to tragically crash in a field in Pennsylvania.

The people on those flights met with unimaginable horror. As for the rest of the country, all we could do was watch.

The survivors of those attacks rose from the rubble and ash, inspiring a nation.

Never forget is a mantra that echoed from coast to coast.

Through some degree of separation, we all found connections to that day and place.

News 4 Tucson took a look back at that tragic and historic day to tell the stories of people here in Arizona, directly impacted by the attacks and even some of those who were involved.