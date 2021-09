TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed that they have made an arrest in connection to a man being found dead with obvious signs of trauma Friday morning.

60-year-old Charles Ashworth was pronounced dead at the scene. 47-year-old Agustin Lopez was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, please call 88-CRIME.