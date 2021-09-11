Man arrested for DUI after crashing golf cart, injuring passenger

SAHUARITA (KVOA) - The Sahuarita Police Department has confirmed that one man has been arrested and charged with a DUI after crashing a two-seater golf cart with five passengers which lead to life-threatening injuries for one rider. The accident took place near Quail Creek Parkway and East Old Stone House Trail.

29-year-old Aric Joseph Myers of Waukee, Iowa was also charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangerment, and Reckless Driving.

The rider who suffered life-threatening injuries was transported to a Tucson hospital by ambulance.

The case is still under investigation.