TUCSON (KVOA) - A suspicious death investigation is underway on the northwest side Friday morning.

At 9:19 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's Department informed the public that "deputies are investigating a suspicious death at the 9400 block of North Crestone Drive".

Deputies say Crestone Drive will closed between Crestone Court and Highline Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Details are extremely limited at this time.