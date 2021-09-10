Republican National Committee to sue Biden administration over its new plan to combat COVID-19

(NBC News) - The Republican National Committee says it will sue the Biden administration over its new plan to combat COVID-19.

President Biden announced that plan in a speech on Thursday.

It includes mandatory vaccines for all federal workers and contractors and requires vaccines or weekly testing for companies with more than 100 workers.

In a statement, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the mandate "unconstitutional," saying it hurts small businesses, workers, and families.

McDaniel later vowed to sue the federal government, in order to, quote: "protect Americans and their liberties."

Other Republican leaders, many of whom have resisted mask mandates and vaccinations, are also criticizing the President, some, accusing him of "government overreach."

President Biden's new federal vaccine requirements affect as many as 100 million Americans.

Federal workers and contractors have 75 days to get vaccinated.