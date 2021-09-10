Pima County Health Department discusses flu season with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department could not stress enough how important it is to continue wearing a mask to protect yourself from COVID-19 and influenza.

"The most vulnerable every year before COVID-19, that are impacted in a bad way are the elders as well as our very young folks," said Dr. Francisco Garcia from the Pima County Health Department.

Pima County Health Department officials said how this flu season is going to play out is still yet to be determined but highly recommend getting the flu shot and wearing face coverings.

"We came to understand with last year's flu season that wearing masks really does help decrease the risk of respiratory infection," said Dr. Garcia.

Health experts said influenza is both droplet and airborne so wearing a mask is paramount.

"It slows the particles from coming out of people's mouths that spread influenza, but also discourages you from putting your hands on your face which is one of the ways we get influenza," said Will Humble from Arizona Public Health Association.

According to the CDC, adults 65 and older, and children younger than the age of two should get the flu shot, especially this year as we continue to battle the pandemic.

"If we can get our higher-risk persons vaccinated, get a sizeable number of our kids vaccinated for influenza, I think we can really keep influenza down this winter," Humble said.