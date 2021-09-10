‘Never Forgotten’ Tower Challenge: Thousands to memorialize 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ten years ago, a small group of first responders started the Tower Challenge to honor those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

As the event grew in popularity, it moved from a building downtown to the University of Arizona Football Stadium.

On the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, first responders say they still feel that pain as if no time has passed.

"Our whole mission is to never forget September 11," said Rob Brandt, President of 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation. "We recognize that there were so many sacrifices made that day and there continues to be a lot of sacrifices."

On Saturday, more than 3,000 people are expected to participate in the challenge. Participants are challenged to climbed 2,071 steps, the equivalent number as the World Trade Center towers, in Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff.

In Tucson, the event is set to start at 6:30 a.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. This year’s keynote speaker will be Matthew Rosenberg, an Army Medic assigned to the Pentagon two weeks prior to the attacks.

Over the past decade the 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation has raised more than $300,000 for organizations that support military and first responder communities. This year’s beneficiaries are the Gary Sinise Foundation and the 100 Club of Arizona.

For more information or to register for the Tucson Challenge, click here. For the Tucson Evening Celebration, click here.

News 4 Tucson will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack with a 9/11 - 20 Years Special beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Livestream - KVOA.