Meat Vending Machine installed outside Florida store

TAMPA, Florida -- There's a new way to buy fresh meat... a vending machine.

The meat vending machine is outside the Boozy Pig Butcher Shop in Tampa, Florida offers a wide selection of meats for every taste.

You can get just about anything from bacon, to Italian sausage, to steak and pork and burgers, and a variety of beef jerky

And if you were wondering if this is a safe way to buy meat, shop owner Andrew Tambuzzo says 'yes' calling it a temperature-controlled, smart vending machine.

"It stays anywhere between 33 and 38 degrees," Tambuzzo said. "Of course, it goes into its own cycles where it may get a little higher than that. But there are safety features as well, so if the temperature does go above 41 degrees and stays above that for 20 minutes, it shuts off and it will not vend."

So far, Tambuzzo says the meat vending machine has been well received in the community.