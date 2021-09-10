Skip to Content

Beyoncé, Jay-Z team up with Tiffany & Co. for HBCU scholarships

Beyoncé and Jay-Z
They're partnering with Tiffany and Co. to fund scholarships for certain HBCUs. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, are showing support for historically black colleges and universities.

They're partnering with Tiffany and Co. to fund scholarships for certain HBCUs.

Beyonce's BeyGOOD Foundation has given such financial aid in the past.

Now, the jeweler is pledging $2 million to help that organization and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation.

The initiative is called the "Love Scholarship Program," following the launch of the couple's "About Love" campaign.

