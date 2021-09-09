TUSD Governing Board discusses COVID-19 safety measures for students

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board discussed the latest measures the district is taking to keep students safe when it comes to COVID-19.

The governing board's COVID-19 task force delivered their readiness and response update regarding the pandemic. They discussed mitigation efforts a month into the school year.

One topic of discussion was virtual learning. The task force gave an update on the Tucson Unified Virtual Academy. Currently, 2,400 K-12 students are virtual learning within the academy. The board said they would like to improve staffing so the learning environment can be more consistent for students, especially for elementary schools where staffing has been challenging.

Parents were also able to share their concerns during the meeting. Some parents were very vocal, sharing points against the idea of wearing masks in the classroom. Those parents said it should be optional.

"You are making them believe that a piece of cloth over their face is their savior and will protect them. It's ridiculous and makes no sense," said one parent.

TUSD Board of Supervisors responded to some of the parents' comments during the meeting.

"I will continue to support and advocate required mask use in TUSD schools and facilities," said Adelita Grijalva.

"Putting a face covering is the bare minimum that we can do to protect our community until the majority of our students are vaccinated."