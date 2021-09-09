Man arrested in fatal shooting in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in central Tucson.

Last Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of E. Speedway Blvd. after hearing several gunshots in the area. A man, who has been identified as Alexander Ian Jacobs, was located in a parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police say.

The 31-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 20-year-old Nivek Isaiah Gastelum at Rudy Garcia Park on Nogales Highway. He was booked into Pima County Jail on the first-degree murder warrant.