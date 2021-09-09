Dylann Roof files appeal

Dylann Roof, the man convicted of killing 9 members of a black church congregation in South Carolina, is taking the next step in his appeal process.

Roof has filed a petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit court of appeals asking for the full court to hear his case.

Last month, a 3-judge panel unanimously upheld his federal conviction and death sentence for the slayings, rejecting the argument that Roof should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The petition filed Wednesday by Roof's attorneys, also claims the panel was too broad in its interpretation of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.

They contend Roof's use of the internet to research the church constituted "interstate commerce" and that should have been given more consideration.

In 2015, Roof opened fire on the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston killing 9 people.

Following his federal trial and conviction, Roof also pleaded guilty to 9 state murder charges and was sentenced to 9 consecutive life sentences.