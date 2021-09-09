A Corn Maze for kindness

WILLCOX (KVOA) - Apple Annie's Orchard is getting ready to kick off another year of fall fun with its corn maze dedicated to kindness.

According to the family, their corn maze this year will feature a 600,000 stalk tribute to kindness. Every year there is a new design and this year Apple Annie's teamed up with Ben's Bells to design the maze.

The 12.5-acre maze will open to the public on September 18th. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Ben's Bells.

You can find more information here on the year-round events and celebrations at the farm.