Sexual assault services expanded at Banner-UMC Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Services for survivors of sexual assault will now be expanded at a Tucson hospital.

"In the past, what might happen is that a survivor could show up to Banner-UMC, including U of A students because it's right next to campus, they could get the immediate acute care that they needed," said Director Consortium on Gender-Based Violence Elise Lopez. "But then, they might be told that if they want the forensic exam, they need to go over to TMC."

With a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, a new forensic exam site will be located at Banner-UMC.

The grant went to eight universities in the U.S.

This one, in particular, brings together experts from the University of Arizona, the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, and Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.

They hope the funding will increase access for college students to medical forensic exams.

Until now, medical forensic exams provided by SACASA were only provided at Tucson Medical Center, making accessibility for some difficult.

"This could be a huge barrier for somebody who's just been traumatized," Lopez said. "They really want to shower. They're still in the clothes that they were wearing when they were assaulted, and the idea of them having to go to another hospital to tell their story again to potentially wait even longer for the exam is going to seem like something that they don't want to do."

This second exam site will provide another location for sexual assault kits to be done.

The grant also creates a sexual assault response team on campus, making sure that everyone knows the resources available for survivors.

Medical forensic exams at Banner-UMC will be available to anyone who needs them.