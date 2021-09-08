Pima County Health Department gives update on COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department said concern is still growing over the vaccination rate and says more people need to be vaccinated.

"We have increased ICU beds that are filled by COVID-19 positive patients. Approximately 40 percent of the ICU beds in the county in the last two days," said Dr. Theresa Cullen.

Dr. Cullen said the other critical factor while battling this pandemic is staffing shortages, especially when it comes to nurses.

"It's never been about a bed shortage, it's always been about having the lack of staff to manage the patients," said Dr. Will Humble, Executive Director for the Arizona Public Health Association.

Health officials said this is not the time to ignore the flu shot. Last fall and winter there was a drop in the number of flu cases due to layered mitigation including wearing masks and warn there could be more cases of the flu this year.

"We have clear guidance from the CDC that it's perfectly fine to get the influenza vaccine along with your COVID-19 vaccine," said Humble.