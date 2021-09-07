Woman identified as victim of Sunday’s southside homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was arrested for first-degree murder on Sunday after a body was found in a wheelbarrow in a remote desert area that weekend.

According to an interim complaint obtained by News 4 Tucson on Tuesday, 31-year-old Anthony Ray Salcido Jr. was booked into Pima County Jail for first-degree murder, and abandonment and concealment of a dead body after a woman with massive head trauma was found dead wrapped in a sheet inside a wheelbarrow in the desert on Sunday morning. Authorities later identified the woman as 38-year-old Rebecca Felix Soto.

The report said Salcido's father, Anthony Salcio Sr., found the victim "on the ground in a pool of blood with massive head trauma" inside a trailer early Sunday morning after he heard his son arguing with the victim followed by two gunshots. The report continued to say that the two "wrapped the body up, loaded the body into a wheelbarrow then began to cart the body out of the yard."

An unidentified individual then located the body in the wheelbarrow after he found the large pool of blood in the trailer. The report said prior to locating the body, the unidentified person asked Salcido and his father what they were doing. They reportedly told him that they were taking out the trash.

At around 3 a.m. officials were able to locate Salcido Jr. leaving the residence located in the 4600 block of South Via Conquistador with Salcido Sr.

Authorities were able to detain the two and continue the investigation.

Police said two cartridge casings were located at the scene. The officers also seized bloody clothes in connection to the incident. The report also said Salcido's father also told police that he had thrown a gun concealed in a sock out the window of the vehicle.

Salcido Jr. was booked into the Pima County Jail on first-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a dead body. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Salcido Sr. was also booked on the charges of abandonment/concealment of a dead body, prohibited possessor and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.