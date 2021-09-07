Doctors concerned about Labor Day COVID bump

Infectious disease doctors expect a bump in COVID-19 cases as a result of Labor Day celebrations.

Along with concerts and packed stadiums, TSA data shows air travel over labor day was back to levels from two years ago.

Experts say as we continue to learn to live with COVID-19, the festivities will come with a cost.

Still, they're hopeful for the future.

"I think given the combination of vaccine immunity, plus the fact we had so many transmissions recently," says Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an Infectious Disease Specialist with the University of California, San Francisco. "So that gives natural immunity, we'll have a combination of two forces keeping us relatively low in the coming weeks after a little bump right now."

According to an NBC News tally, there are more than 40 million (40,160,474) COVID-19 cases in the U.S. And about 653,000 (653,223) confirmed deaths.