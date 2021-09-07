Alabama hospital staff protest pay, working conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Hospital workers protested in Alabama Monday night.

Night shift nurses and staff in the emergency room at University of Alabama, Birmingham hospital refused to clock in.

They cited unequal pay and poor working conditions due to COVID-19.

The group was gathered outside the hospital in their scrubs and facemasks.

One night shift nurse said this was a planned protest and no patients were left without care.

UAB released a statement Monday night saying in part: "We are aware of our nurses' concerns and are working to address them."