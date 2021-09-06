Tom Brady reveals he had COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady has revealed that he contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Super Bowl.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told the Tampa Bay Times that he was sick over the winter.

He is now fully vaccinated against the disease, just like every other member of the Bucs.

Despite the team's 100-percent vaccination rate, brady believes players will continue to test positive since vaccinated players will have fewer league-imposed restrictions compared to last season.

Vaccinated players will still be routinely tested, while more stringent testing and other protocols will be placed on NFL players who are not vaccinated.