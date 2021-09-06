Teen drivers three times as likely to be in deadly crashes

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to AAA, new teen drivers ages 16 and 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

"Talking to them about texting, really putting it into numbers they can understand that how many people died because they're using their cell phone," said Attorney Marc Lamber.

AAA said there are three factors that commonly result in deadly crashes for teen drivers, including distractions such as a cell phone and having too many people in the car, not buckling up and speeding. So now is the time for parents to start setting an example.

"The number one thing parents can do is modeling the right behavior. If you're telling your kid not to use a cell phone while you use a cell phone in a car, you defeat the purpose. They're going to go based upon your actions, not your words," said Lamber.

"It's definitely not surprising because two days after I got my driver's license I crashed my car," said Sierra McDonald, who's said she's had her close calls while driving behind the wheel.

"I was in the car with my friend and I accidentally blew the stop sign and I hit a car and it was all my fault," said McDonald.

McDonald shared some words of advice for young drivers.

"Just don't pay attention to any of the technology in the car. Keep your eye on the road and be safe," said McDonald.