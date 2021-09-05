Police identify man killed in midtown homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) --Police have identified the man killed in Saturday's midtown shooting.

According to Tucson Police Officials, 31-year-old Alexander Ian Jacobs, died from gunshot wounds.

It happened near the intersection of Speedway and Swan on Saturday morning around 2:00.

Officers working in the area, heard several gunshots and located Jacobs in a parking lot with gunshot trauma.

Aid was given to Jacobs before being taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials investigating the shooting learned that Jacobs was in an altercation in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information to call 88-crime.