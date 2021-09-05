Cochise County Sheriff Deputy involved in deadly collision

TUCSON(KVOA) --Sierra Vista Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle being driven by a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy.

It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 92.

Around 7:30 p.m. an on duty Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy struck 60-year-old Reyna Vos, while Vos was in the roadway.

She was not in a designated crosswalk.

The deputy and witnesses attempted life-saving measures but Vos died at the scene.

Witnesses say the deputy was not driving erratically and an investigation into the collision is ongoing.