AZ Supreme Court eliminates peremptory challenges

TUCSON (KVOA)-- The Arizona Supreme Court announced last week it is eliminating peremptory challenges. It's the first state in the nation to do so. The practice allows attorneys to remove a potential juror for any reason.

"It's a big development, it's a change to the way civil and criminal juries have been selected in the U.S. for hundreds of years. I don't think we really know what the implications are going to be," said Jack Chin, Senior Counsel and Chief of Conviction and Sentence Integrity Unit (CSIU) at the Pima County Attorney's Office.

The Arizona Supreme Court is eliminating the peremptory challenge in an effort to end racial bias in jury selection. But some attorneys say that's the problem.

"In a criminal case the government prosecutors are the ones who are discriminating against racial groups and consequently you don't fix the problem by removing the ability of either party to exercise an peremptory challenge, in fact you may make it even worse," said Greg Kuykendall. Kuykendall has represented Dr. Scott Warren in three federal trials for his work with No More Deaths.

"It's a really important tool for the underdog to have," Kuykendall said, "To be able to get rid of a juror who won't answer the question or who is too cagey to be honest and say what they are believing."

Peremptory challenges can be used in civil and criminal proceedings. In a criminal jury trial, 10 peremptory challenges are allowed if the death sentence is on the table, six are allowed for cases tried in superior court.

"When you're picking a jury there are people who send signals, people who are not going to be favorable to your case. But this is true for both sides and both sides get to knock people off. both sides are trying to come up with a jury that's going to be favorable to their side," Chin said.

"But the reality is very few people are willing ,especially in open court, under oath, like a potential juror has to be. Very few are wiling to say , I harbor some racial animus. Or I can't really be fair in a case like this. Its very very difficult to get people to tell their truths," Kuykendall said.

The state supreme court moved to eliminate the peremptory challenge after study came out in May, showing a significant racial disparity in jury strikes. The defense attorneys disproportionately struck white jurors, prosecutors disproportionately struck jurors of color in criminal cases.

"But there is some research that says juries that are picked with peremptory challenges aren't that much different than the juries that would have sat without peremptory challenges," Chin said.

For cause challenges will remain. Those include bias, inside knowledge of the case and personal experience which could affect the juror's ability to be impartial. Chin says he doesn't expect the rule change to have a big impact at the Pima County Attorney's Office.

"I'm cautiously optimistic eliminating the peremptory challenges is going to create more diverse and more representative jury pools and the decisions that they make are going to be ones the whole community can live with," Chin said.

But ultimately, Kuykendall says the change will hurt those it's trying to help. ""It also makes it much much more difficult in the future for litigants to challenge the racial makeup of their jury on appeal," he said.

