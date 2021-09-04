Monsoon extinguishes fire season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 2020's fire season was one of the biggest in Arizona since 2011, with dozens of fires burning more than 1000 acres. But this year the record monsoon has virtually stopped fire season in it's tracks.

"We had a really thorough, a great monsoon season this year as compared to last and even the previous year. We had ample rainfall across the state not just in one particular area. Which has really significantly decreased our overall fire activity," said Tiffany Davila, Public Information Officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

According to Davila, by this time last year, 1811 fires had burned 770 thousand acres across the state.

This year, 1419 fires have burned 597 thousand acres.. a 170 thousand acre difference.

This year's fire season was off to a strong start before the monsoon.

"Our activity just dropped to almost a flat line in late June this year. last year it kept on going. last year it kept on going.," said Heidi Schewel, with the Coronado National Forest. " We had our largest fire, the Bighorn Fire, started in July. And we didn't receive that moisture so our landscapes stayed very dry and very flammable," Schewel said.



As of now, we have had just over 12 inches of rain since June 15th, the third wettest monsoon on record.

"We're seeing lightning strikes and the ignitions, not as many, but they're happening," Schewel said.

Last year, about half the fires were caused by lightning.

"So last year we had a whole lot of fires started by what we call dry thunderstorms and that's when the rain doesn't reach the ground but of course the lightning does. And if there's no water to wash away that stuff it can burn very quickly ," said KVOA Weekend Meteorologist, Daniel McFarland.

This year, the desert is lush and green.

"If you have a greener desert, if lightning does strike it won't burn those plants nearly as quickly because those plants, are full of water. It's when they dry out and don't have a lot of moisture start that's when those fires start," McFarland said.

This record rain is also producing a lot of vegetation which could fuel future fires.

Schewel said the Coronado National Forest will conduct burning, forest thinning, prescribed fire, and mastication to keep that new vegetation in check.