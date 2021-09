TUCSON (KVOA) - Senator Mark Kelly made a stop at Raytheon on Friday to get a first-hand look at the production lines of some of the company's most important programs.

The senator toured the campus and was briefed on technology programs such as the Long Range Standoff Weapon and the Next-Generation Interceptor.

Tucson Raytheon employs upwards of 14,000 people and is southern Arizona's largest employer.