Moderna expected to miss vaccine booster deadline

U.S. Health officials expect Moderna to miss President Biden's September 20th deadline to have their booster shots ready for wide release.

Health officials have reportedly told the White House that the FDA needs more time to review Moderna's application saying the drug maker's data was "Inadequate and needs strengthening."

The White House has said they will follow the science during this process and only move forward when the reviews and recommendations are complete.

Health regulators expect the Pfizer booster shots to be ready to go by September 20th.

The Biden Administration had planned on offering COVID-19 boost shots to all Americans in the third week of September, but that timeline may now have to be pushed back.