6 people were stabbed inside an Auckland, New Zealand supermarket today in what’s being called a terrorist attack

Six people were stabbed inside an Auckland, New Zealand supermarket today in what's being called a terrorist attack.

The suspect entered the store in the middle of the afternoon and began violently stabbing people around him.

The individual, who was well known to authorities in New Zealand as an extremist who supported ISIS ideology.

The Sri Lankan national was under constant surveillance by authorities and was shot and killed at the scene about a minute after the attack began.

Three of those injured suffered severe wounds.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked about the attack saying it was senseless.

"What happened today was despicable," said Prime Minister Ardern. "It was hateful. It was wrong. It was carried out by an individual. Not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity, but an individual person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community. He alone carries responsibility for these acts. Let that be where the judgment falls."