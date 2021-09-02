President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans Friday to survey Hurricane Ida damage

President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans Friday.

The President plans to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and meet with local and state leaders, the White House announced.

Biden was briefed by FEMA officials over the weekend about Ida, and has continued to receive updates on the aftermath of the storm.

Ida made landfall along the gulf coast on Sunday as a category 4 storm, marking one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in the past century.