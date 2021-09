TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is looking to hire new employees.

According to the health department, they will be holding a job fair starting next weekend.

The first job fair will be held on Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second job fair is scheduled for Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both job fairs will be held at the Abrams Public Health Center located at 3950 S. Country Club Road.

