TOKYO, Japan -- Tokyo 2020 organizers announced Thursday that one Paralympian is hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

They said the athlete was not in grave condition, but did not disclose further information, including the patient's nationality.

It's the first time an athlete is hospitalized since the Tokyo games kicked off amid worsening COVID-19 crisis on July 23.

At this point, Paralympic organizers have confirmed 275 Paralympics-related infections.