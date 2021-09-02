January 8th memorial wins CODAawards ‘Public Spaces’ prize

TUCSON (KVOA) - A prestigious prize was just awarded to Tucson's January 8th memorial.

The memorial, known as "The Embrace" won the CODAawards "Public Spaces" prize, going up against 374 different entries and 19 various countries.

"The Embrace" honors the 19 victims of the mass shooting that took place in a supermarket parking lot in Casas Adobes 10 years ago. It features reflecting pools and paths, and the names of those killed and wounded.

President of the January 8th Memorial Foundation Board of Directors Ron Barber was one of those wounded.

"Nineteen people were down, 16 people died," said Barber. "It was awful and our community really was shocked, but also showed that it wasn't going to be defined by what happened at the shooting. It was going to be defined by what it did after the shooting."

He says a lot of work went in to this memorial to tell the story of everyone who was shot that day.

"Using symbols that are embedded in the steel walls inside of the memorial, we intended it to be a place where when you reflect on who those people were, or are, you learn a little bit about them through the symbols that represent their lives, " Barber said. "We also dedicated it to the first responders who saved many lives that morning."

The memorial was funded entirely through public donations from individuals and companies.

"It's a community that stepped up with love and great compassion," said Barber. "Pima County government has been fantastic and in particular, County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry. Without his support and guidance, we would not have ever been able to pull this off."

The CODAawards program honors projects that integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces, and inspire others.

"We wanted to capture the history of resilience in our community going way back to the original indigenous people who lived here, to other populations groups that came later," said Barber. "You know, coming into the desert, a long time ago, it was not easy to survive and to thrive but they did. Around the memorial itself, there are 32 lanterns that are lit up, obviously at night, and on top of each one of those is a symbol representing the resilience of our community, going back decades. It's a way of saying Tucson was resilient after the shooting, but so many other people have been resilient in time, just to survive."