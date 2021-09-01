Study shows decline in cancer cases during pandemic

A new study suggests there was a significant decline in newly diagnosed cancer cases during the first year of the pandemic.

Researchers with quest diagnostics examined data from nearly 800,000 patients.

They found that between March and May of last year, the average monthly number of new diagnoses of the eight most common cancers fell almost 30%.

With the exception of prostate cancer, the decline in new cases between last June and October was not statistically significant when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, it still remained "significantly lower" between last November and March of this year.

The study authors say the delayed diagnosis could lead to patients presenting with cancer at more advanced stages, and potentially poorer outcomes.