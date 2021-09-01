Researchers try to develop COVID-19 drug using snake venom

SAO CARLOS, Brazil -- Brazilian researchers have found that a molecule in the venom of a type of snake inhibited Coronavirus reproduction in monkey cells, a possible first step toward a drug to combat the virus causing COVID-19.

A study published in the scientific journal Molecules This Month found that the molecule produced by the Jararacussu Pit Viper inhibited the virus's ability to multiply in monkey cells by 75%.

The molecule is a peptide, or chain of amino acids, that can connect to an enzyme of the Coronavirus which is vital to reproduction of the virus, without hurting other cells.

Already known for its antibacterial qualities, the peptide can be synthesized in the laboratory, making the capture or raising of the snakes unnecessary.

Researchers will next evaluate the efficiency of different doses of the molecule and whether it is able to prevent the virus from entering cells in the first place.

Researchers hope to test the substance in human cells but gave no timeline.

The Jararacussu is one of the largest snakes in Brazil, measuring up to six feet long.

It lives in the Coastal Atlantic Forest and is also found in Bolivia, Paraguay, and Argentina.