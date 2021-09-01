Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge says bitterness would be “completely understandable” as he prepares to rule on a plan for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis.

Judge Robert Drain said Wednesday that the number of litigants and the roles of Purdue and the Sackler family members who own the company make “the bankruptcy cases before me highly unusual and complex.”

The deal could be worth $10 billion. The Sacklers would give up ownership and get protection from lawsuits.

Purdue would be remade into a new company with profits used to pay victims and fund measures to fight the drug crisis.