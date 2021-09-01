Health update from Pope Francis

In a radio interview broadcast today, Pope Francis said he is not thinking of resigning and is living a totally normal life following intestinal surgery in July.

Speaking to Spanish radio network 'Cope', Pope Francis dismissed an Italian newspaper report that he might step down.

He also said he was almost certain to attend the UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

In the interview, the Pope thanked a male nurse at the Vatican for convincing him to undergo surgery to remove part of his colon rather than continuing treatment with antibiotics and other medication, as some doctors had favored.

The 84-year-old Pope underwent surgery on July fourth and spent 11 days in the hospital.

He had been suffering from a severe case of narrowing of the colon.

He said 13-inches of his intestine was removed.